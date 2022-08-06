Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.96 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $252.08 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 430,311,480 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars.

