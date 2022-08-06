Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys £49,555 in Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($14.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,555 ($60,721.73).

Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Alan Giddins bought 4,130 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,353.50 ($60,474.82).

Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($15.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,086 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.55). The stock has a market cap of £991.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,952.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,240.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,362.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HILS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.89) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

