Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,250 ($27.57).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,291.67 ($28.08).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,604.50 ($19.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,649.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,851.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,674 ($32.77).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

