HighPeak Energy (HPK) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HighPeak Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy Competitors 707 2126 1837 55 2.26

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.35%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 31.36%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million $55.56 million 66.41 HighPeak Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 6.70

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HighPeak Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HighPeak Energy pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 397.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 11.97% 17.65% 11.99% HighPeak Energy Competitors -42.76% -15.51% -5.21%

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

