Highlander Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.