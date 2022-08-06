Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 676 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $43.46 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

