Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.93.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.