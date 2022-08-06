Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.05 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.14.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $75.38. 659,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,006. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Henry Schein by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 70,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

