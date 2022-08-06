Hedget 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $150,952.00 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $150,952.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

