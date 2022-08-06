Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) versus Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 0 0 2.00

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Global Self Storage pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 147.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

22.1% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million 5.76 $3.28 million $0.31 18.06 Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 9.64 $102.43 million $0.73 29.85

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 28.96% 6.75% 4.67% Broadstone Net Lease 29.28% 4.29% 2.56%

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Global Self Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

