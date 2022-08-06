Harmony Market Cap Achieves $304.75 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $304.75 million and $37.67 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00174719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,555,711,739 coins and its circulating supply is 12,415,491,739 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

