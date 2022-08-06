Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.18 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $437.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.44.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
See Also
