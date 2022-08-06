Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.18 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $437.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

