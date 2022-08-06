Grin Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $100,158.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.40 or 0.07378475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00164203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00264843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00701169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00612265 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005744 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

