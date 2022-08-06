Gregory A. Carlin Sells 24,910 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $154,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.89. 732,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

