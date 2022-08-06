Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.49 EPS.

Green Dot Trading Down 13.4 %

NYSE:GDOT traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

