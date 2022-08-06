Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.49 EPS.
Green Dot Trading Down 13.4 %
NYSE:GDOT traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $54.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
