Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.83. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 188.78%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

