Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.67. 897,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $209,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

