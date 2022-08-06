GoPro’s (GPRO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

GoPro Stock Down 4.1 %

GoPro stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. GoPro has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Insider Activity at GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,391 shares of company stock worth $464,845 in the last three months. 17.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

