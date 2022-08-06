GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,388. GoPro has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,391 shares of company stock valued at $464,845. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 232,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 549,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

