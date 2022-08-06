Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.39 ($0.47). Approximately 246,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 294,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.46).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Prospect Precious Metals

In other Golden Prospect Precious Metals news, insider Robert P. King acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,312.58).

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

