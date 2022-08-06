Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 435,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.