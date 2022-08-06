GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.