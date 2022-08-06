Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 730 at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 640 ($7.84) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $660.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

