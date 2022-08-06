Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 1,104,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,554,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,318,000 after buying an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,528,000 after buying an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

