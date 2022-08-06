Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. Insiders have sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock worth $8,930,281 over the last ninety days.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

