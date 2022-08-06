GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

