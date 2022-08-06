Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (GMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile
