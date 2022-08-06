Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GENI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,915,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $842.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

