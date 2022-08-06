Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $920,606.76 and $180.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

