Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 197.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio Stock Up 0.4 %

GBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,828. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.