Gather Price Reaches $0.0143 on Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Gather has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $265,775.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

