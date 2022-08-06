G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $32.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

GTHX opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 529,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 96,576 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

