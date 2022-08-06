Function X 1-Day Volume Hits $893,010.00 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $121.46 million and $893,010.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.86 or 1.00010022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00046863 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028517 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.