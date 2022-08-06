FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,247,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,622 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.00 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

