Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($34.33) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.96. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($82.47).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

