Frax (FRAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.52 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $11.52 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,425,995,664 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

