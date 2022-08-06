Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
