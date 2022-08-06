Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.