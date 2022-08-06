Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

