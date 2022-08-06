Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $426.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

