Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.28 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

