Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

