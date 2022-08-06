Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $577.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.23 and its 200 day moving average is $584.24. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

