Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $234.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

