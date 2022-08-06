Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BDX opened at $254.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average of $256.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

