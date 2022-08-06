Forbes J M & Co. LLP Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.90.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

