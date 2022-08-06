Forbes J M & Co. LLP Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

