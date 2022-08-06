FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.85.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 834,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

