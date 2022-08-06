Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flywire Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

