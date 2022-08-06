Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $11.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 3,368,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor Company Profile

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.