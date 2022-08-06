Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.
Floor & Decor Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $11.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 3,368,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
See Also
