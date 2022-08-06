Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Fiverr International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 978,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $210.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiverr International Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

